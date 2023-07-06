Law enforcers warn of money laundering, drug trafficking scam

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The Henderson Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a scam currently in circulation. The scam sends messages claiming the victim is under investigation for laundering money and dealing drugs.

According to Henderson Police, this is not a new tactic for criminals to manipulate you to get your money. The federal government will never contact you via text message or cell phone; you will either receive correspondence in the mail or a knock on your door, authorities say.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office would also like to remind residents of the following:



Never give anyone your savings, checking or investment account numbers over the phone.

If someone asks you to purchase gift cards, Green Dot cards, or cryptocurrency and then asks you to give them the numbers, do not do so.

If you are in doubt, call your local law enforcement agency or financial institution and let them know that you have received a suspicious call, asking for you to provide personal financial information.

As stated by the Sheriff's Office, "These are professional international con artists who work sophisticated rotating scams such as posing as law enforcement, federal agents, IRS, your banking institution, etc. Remember, just hang up and report it."