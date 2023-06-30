Large, abandoned structure fire in St. Martinville; Several crews respond

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Several fire departments responded to a large structure fire early Sunday morning in the city limits of St. Martinville.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, at 1:30 am on June 25, 2023, firefighters were dispatched to West Denbas Street in reference to a large abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from St. Martinville, Cade, Catahoula, Coteau Holmes and Parks responded. Firefighters from Breaux Bridge were requested to assist with manpower at 0158.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but suppression and overhaul operations kept them on scene until after 5 am, officials report.

The St. Martin Parish Fire District would like to thank the following departments for their assistance: Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department, Cade Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department, Coteau Holmes Volunteer Fire Department, Parks Volunteer Fire Department, Breaux Bridge Volunteer Fire Company, St. Martinville Police Department and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.