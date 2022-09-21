Lake Charles woman dies in I-10 crash

A Lake Charles woman died in a crash on I-10 early Wednesday, State Police say.

Karalan Hayes, 25, died in the accident.

Troopers were called to I-10 east between Breaux Bridge and Henderson shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The initial investigation indicates that Hayes was a passenger in a car that was traveling eastbound on the interstate when it struck a guard rail on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Hayes, the driver and a minor child were all wearing seat belts. The child wasn't injured, and the driver sustained minor injuries, troopers say. Hayes was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The driver, Austin Lee of Lake Charles, was cited for careless operation. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis, but impairment is not suspected. Investigators believe driver fatigue may have been a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to never driving while fatigued. If you find yourself sleepy behind the wheel, strategies such as pulling off the road to take a short nap or drinking a caffeinated beverage may help. For more information on the dangers associated with drowsy driving and how to combat the issue please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drowsy-driving

Troop I has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths in 2022.