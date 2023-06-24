Lafayette man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish, LA - A Lafayette man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on La. Hwy 341 near Lawless Tauzin Road in Breaux Bridge.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of the crash that claimed the life of 52-year-old Allen Leblanc early Saturday morning around 1:00am.

The preliminary investigation revealed Leblanc was traveling north on LA Hwy 31 while riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

For reasons unknown, his motorcycle crossed the center line, traveled off of the roadway to the left, and struck a fence causing him to be ejected.

Leblanc suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.