Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Lafayette man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in St. Martin Parish

Fatal Crash
Courtesy MGN Online
Courtesy MGN Online
Fatal Crash
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 15:45:07-04

St. Martin Parish, LA - A Lafayette man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on La. Hwy 341 near Lawless Tauzin Road in Breaux Bridge.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of the crash that claimed the life of 52-year-old Allen Leblanc early Saturday morning around 1:00am.

The preliminary investigation revealed Leblanc was traveling north on LA Hwy 31 while riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

For reasons unknown, his motorcycle crossed the center line, traveled off of the roadway to the left, and struck a fence causing him to be ejected.

Leblanc suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.