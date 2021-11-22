Lafayette man arrested in connection with August homicide in Breaux Bridge

An arrest has been made in connection with an August homicide of a Lafayette woman found dead in St. Martin Parish.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Linus Shelvin of Lafayette was arrested in connection with the August homicide of 43-year-old Nicole Hamilton.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that on August 30, 2021, at approximately 3:25 a.m., deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in reference to the homicide in the 1500 block of Mills Hwy in Breaux Bridge.

Deputies say Hamilton was found at the location on Mills Hwy. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation regarding the homicide was started and an warrant of arrest was obtained for Shelvin, officers say.

On Monday November 22, 2021, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department, arrested Shelvin at a home in the 400 block of 13th Street in Lafayette.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Linus Shelvin

Following his arrest, he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked with Second Degree Murder

No bond had been set.

