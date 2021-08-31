Deputies investigating after body found in Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish deputies are investigating after a body was found in Breaux Bridge Monday morning.

A call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. of a body located in the 1500 block of Mills Highway, officials say. Deputies located a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette.

No further details are available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPSO Investigations Division at 337-394-3071 or through Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or via the P3 Tips app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel