Deputies investigating after body found in Breaux Bridge

Posted at 8:13 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30

St. Martin Parish deputies are investigating after a body was found in Breaux Bridge Monday morning.

A call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. of a body located in the 1500 block of Mills Highway, officials say. Deputies located a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette.

No further details are available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPSO Investigations Division at 337-394-3071 or through Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or via the P3 Tips app.

