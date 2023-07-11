Lafayette man accused of shooting transformer

A Lafayette man is accused of shooting a transformer in St. Martinville.

On June 25, 2023, shortly before midnight, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a SLEMCO Substation located in the 1500 block of Section 28 Road in reference to a property damage complaint, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Upon arrival, deputies were notified that a radiator on a transformer was damaged by a gunshot. Damage to the transformer was estimated to be $20,000.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joshua Anderson, 21, of Lafayette, the Sheriff stated.

On July 6, 2023, he was arrested by deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the St. Martin Parish Jail on a charge of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure.

