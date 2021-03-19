Kiwanis of St. Martinville announce return of annual pepper festival, car show

Two Kiwanis events held in St. Martinville annually are back for 2021.

St. Martinville Kiwanis President Michelle Broussard announced the return of the 4th Annual Kiwanis Hangin' on the Bayou car show. That event is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Also returning to spice up St. Martinville again is the 28th Annual Pepper Festival which is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Broussard says that as a non-profit, all proceeds from the events go to fund activities for the youth in the St. Martinville community.

