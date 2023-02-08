Kaplan woman dies in St. Martin Parish crash

A Kaplan woman died in a single-car accident in St. Martin Parish Tuesday night.

State Police say they were called to La. 328 near Rue Bois Chene Road at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found that Shari Suby, 37, of Kaplan was driving a car east on the highway when it ran off the road to the left, entered the ditch and hit a culvert.

Troopers say Suby was not restrained and suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries prior to arrival. Impairment is suspected to be a factor and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, Troopers say. This crash remains under investigation.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

Troop I has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2023.