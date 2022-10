A resident escaped on Tuesday when a home in Henderson burned.

The St. Martin Parish Fire District was called to the 1100 block of Courville Road just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

They found a mobile home on fire, and began to fight the fire. They brought it under control before 9:30 a.m.

The occupant made it out of the house, and was taken to the hospital to be checked. Units and personnel responded from Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia and Henderson.