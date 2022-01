Ken Desormeaux, a hall of fame jockey, was booked with domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Desormeaux was booked by Breaux Bridge Police into the St. Martin Parish Jail, records show.

Desormeaux, 51, of Maurice, holds the US record for most races in a single year, having posted 598 wins in 1989. He won the Kentucky Derby three times, the Preakness Stakes three times and the Belmont Stakes once. In 1998, he lost the Triple Crown by a nose aboard the horse Real Quiet.