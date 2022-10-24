GoFundMe created for woman who lost home and pets in fire

Friends of a woman who lost her home to a fire last week are asking for help.

In addition to losing everything when her home burned, the resident lost her two pets.

"My neighbor/friend Dana Albert is in need of help. On Tuesday, October 18th she received a call that no one ever wants to take. Her home was on fire and her pets were inside," the GoFundMe states. "She had 2 precious babies that perished in that fire. Smokey Albert (Bug) a rescued chihuahua and Sir Babie Albert a yorkie. While those babies cannot be brought back - we can try and help her rebuild her life. The fire took everything she owned. She is currently homeless and is staying with friends. Any monetary donations, prayers, anything will help her."

If you'd like to help, here's the link to the GoFundMe.