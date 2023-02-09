Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 21 years for killing husband

On December 29, 2013, former St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputy Chrystal Clues shot and killed her husband, Kendall Alexander.

Clues initially claimed that she shot in self-defense after Alexander had attacked her. Further investigation conducted by law enforcement revealed significant discrepancies in her statements.

For example, according to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, Alexander had gotten off the phone immediately before he was shot; there were no signs of a struggle in the apartment; and Mr. Alexander had been shot at least six times in the back.

The defendant pled guilty to manslaughter before Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux. Due to litigation, there was a lengthy delay in sentencing. However, yesterday, February 8, 2023, Judge Comeaux sentenced the defendant to 252 months (21 years) at hard labor for the crime, announced District Attorney Duhé.

Mr. Duhé says, “The road was long, but Kendall Alexander’s family has been unwavering in their commitment to seeing that justice was done in this case. I also appreciate Judge Comeaux hearing the evidence and reaching a fair and just sentence.”

The investigation was handled by Louisiana State Police with scientific analysis by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Assistant District Attorneys W. Claire Howington and Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the sentencing, officials say.