Flooding in Henderson near roundabout - again

Years after the state transportation department promised to address it, the roundabout in Henderson is still flooding.

Here are some pictures taken under the interstate this morning:

KATC

Back in 2019, we talked to local business owners and DOTD about this issue. The property owners told us the flooding didn't begin until after DOTD built a roundabout at that exit.

DOTD said then that they planned extra work. "We have some ditches to re-grade, drain and clean. Also on the north side, we have some additional pipe work to do and a catch basin that’s too high. We need an adequate catch basin to help drain everything properly.”

We have a crew in the town and will keep this story updated.