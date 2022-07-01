Flames are On Going on Joe Kidder Rd in Arnaudville

The natural gas well in Arnaudville is still burning, more than 31 hours after an explosion there road closures, and a voluntary evacuation order.

Authorities have informed us that the company that owns the well is called the Termo company.

According to the statement from the company, the well is being drilled under contract by precision drilling. They say they are working with local and state officials to bring the well under control as quickly and as safely as possible.

As far as the fire, state police say it’s still undetermined when residents on Joe Kidder Rd can see an end to the fire.

State Police’s PIO says they’ve added additional manpower to stop the fire.

“So other than the people that’s coming in, the truck drivers coming back and forth of course we have the Louisiana State Police emergency service unit, Lafayette Fire department has-mate division is also here, DEQ is on scene and of course we have the air monitoring,” said Derek Senegal.