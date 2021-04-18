First responders, military honored during event in Breaux Bridge

Some in the Acadiana community honored first responders and military during an event held at Cajun Heritage RV Park on Saturday.

The event also included a memorial honoring fallen first responders and military from the area.

Several branches were represented during the event, including St. Martin and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Offices; Butte LaRose, Breaux Bridge, and Lafayette Fire Departments; Acadian Ambulance; Hero One Support Services; and a working memorial truck called Fallen Heroes from Gramercy.

A First Responders Memorial Parade was held Saturday, followed by the opening ceremony. That included a presentation of the colors by the Louisiana Army National Guard, a roll call of fallen heroes, and the ringing of a bell that signified the last call of fallen heroes.

Camille Theriot

St. Martin Parish Dispatch conducted a last call, after which Taps was performed.

Camille Theriot

Camille Theriot

Those in attendance enjoyed jambalaya and live music from Chubby Carriere & The Bayou Swamp Band. All first responders received free admission.

Videos below courtesy of the RV park show Saturday's ceremony:

