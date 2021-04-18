Watch
First responders, military honored during event in Breaux Bridge

Camille Theriot
Posted at 9:37 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 22:38:41-04

Some in the Acadiana community honored first responders and military during an event held at Cajun Heritage RV Park on Saturday.

The event also included a memorial honoring fallen first responders and military from the area.

Several branches were represented during the event, including St. Martin and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Offices; Butte LaRose, Breaux Bridge, and Lafayette Fire Departments; Acadian Ambulance; Hero One Support Services; and a working memorial truck called Fallen Heroes from Gramercy.

A First Responders Memorial Parade was held Saturday, followed by the opening ceremony. That included a presentation of the colors by the Louisiana Army National Guard, a roll call of fallen heroes, and the ringing of a bell that signified the last call of fallen heroes.

St. Martin Parish Dispatch conducted a last call, after which Taps was performed.

Those in attendance enjoyed jambalaya and live music from Chubby Carriere & The Bayou Swamp Band. All first responders received free admission.

Videos below courtesy of the RV park show Saturday's ceremony:

