Fans asked to line streets as St. Martinville Tigers head to state championship

Fans of the St. Martinville Senior High Tiger Basketball team will line the streets Thursday afternoon to send their team off to the State Championships.

The Boy's Basketball Team will leave the school at 1:15 pm on March 11 heading for Lake Charles.

Fans are asked to line the streets from St. Martinville Senior High to Jeaux's restaurant in the city to wave the team on and show their support.

Students at St. Martinville Senior High will be released at 1:30 pm to allow for fans to travel along with the team to Lake Charles for the state championship.

The St. Martiville Tigers will take on Madison Prep on Thursday, March 11 at 5:00 pm.

See the schedule: St. Martinville, St. Thomas More to play in State Championships beginning Thursday

