Family keeping Christmas spirit alive in honor of teen killed

For the fourth year, the family of a teen killed is doing what it can to turn their tragedy into a higher purpose.

Cornasha Flugence and Kylee Henry were killed in 2014 when they were hit by a driver as they were walking to their Breaux Bridge school.

The family of Cornasha Flugence is doing what it can to remember their daughter while giving back to the community.

“I know she wouldn’t want me to be sad like this, that’s why I put it together, "Rhonda Flugence, Cornasha's mom. "I put it together for her."

The family says although it’s tough thinking about their loss, they still want to do something for the community.

“The days that we’re down we think of her smile and instead of being down and laying down in bed, that makes us want to get up with joy and give back," Marcus Thibeaux, brother of Cornasha.

"That’s how we get our blessings, in the heart it just makes us feel better.”

Cornasha's sister, Niya, was also injured that day. Although what happened is difficult to think back on, she says continuing to live, is what her sister would have wanted.

“We’re three hearts that all live in me, they're all a part of me and they’re the ones who help me push on every day," Niya Flugence. "Whenever I feel like I can’t go anymore. I remember they didn’t want me just to stay here, they wanted me to finish college and do everything that I can in this lifetime.”

Now the Flugence family is giving back to four Acadiana children this holiday season.

“You have to send your child's report card with their name, and we’ll submit it in the drawing and say if they’re a boy or girl," said Niya Flugence. "And we’re drawing for two boys and two girls this year. Normally we give to one boy and one girl. This year we’re able to give two of each.”

“Christmas time was one of her favorite holidays so we’re going to keep on celebrating," said Rhonda Flugence. "And I’m going to keep on pushing with a smile on my face, for her.”

