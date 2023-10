ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ST. MARTIN PARISH

Prev Next KATC photo

Posted at 10:36 PM, Oct 14, 2023

ST. MARTIN PARISH Clerk of Court WINNER: Laura Blanchard, Republican - 68 percent - 10,031 votes "Reggie" Clues, Republican - 20 percent - 2,881 votes Sy E. Savoy, No Party - 12 percent -1,814 votes Parish President WINNER: "Pete" Delcambre, Republican - 40 percent - 5,942 votes Kevin J. Kately, No Party - 24 percent - 3,616 votes Dean LeBlanc, Republican - 36 percent - 5,294 votes Council Member District 1 Byron Fuselier, Republican - Hoyt Louviere, Republican - Council Member District 2 Carla Doucet Jean Batiste, Democrat - 50 percent - 899 votes Lurry James Sigue Jr., Democrat - 50 percent - 899 votes Council Member District 3 Edward George, Democrat - 26 percent - 405 votes Vonda Nelson LeBlanc, Democrat - 14 percent - 227 votes WINNER: LaTanghue "Tangie" Narcisse, Democrat - 31 percent - 493 votes Glenn "Gap" Perrodin Sr., Republican - 29 votes - 463 percent Council Member District 6 WINNER: Corey P. Melancon, Republican - 54 percent - 938 votes L. Mark Thibodeaux, Republican - 46 percent - 790 votes Council Member District 7 WINNER: Vincent Alexander, Democrat - 60 percent - 614 votes Marvin R. Crockett, Democrat - 40 percent - 403 views Council Member District 8 "Ben" Clay, Republican - 57 percent - 1,033 votes Blane Prejean, Republican - 43 percent- 783 votes Council Member District 9 WINNER: "Chris" Courville, Republican - 51 percent - 804 votes Daniel Richard Jr., Independent - 49 percent - 765 votes

