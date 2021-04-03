Watch
Easter egg hunt held in Breaux Bridge

Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 03, 2021
Members of the Breaux Bridge community are holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday for children in the area.

The egg hunt is being held by Terry and Shayla Cluse Enterprise, along with Councilman Scotty Borel.

Children are able to receive a free Easter basket and enjoy the beautiful weather this Easter weekend.

The hunt is happening until 3 p.m. at Judge William Park in Breaux Bridge.

