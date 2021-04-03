Easter egg hunt held in Breaux Bridge

Members of the Breaux Bridge community are holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday for children in the area.

The egg hunt is being held by Terry and Shayla Cluse Enterprise, along with Councilman Scotty Borel.

Children are able to receive a free Easter basket and enjoy the beautiful weather this Easter weekend.

Scotty Borel

Scotty Borel

The hunt is happening until 3 p.m. at Judge William Park in Breaux Bridge.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel