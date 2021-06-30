Driver dies after exiting vehicle following I-10 crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

On June 30, 2021, shortly before 1:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Westbound near Butte La Rose. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified Hispanic male, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 1991 Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling west on I-10 was struck from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV. Moments after the initial crash caused the vehicles to be disabled, the driver of the Mercedes exited his vehicle. Shortly after that, a Jeep Liberty SUV struck the Mercedes fatally injuring the unidentified driver as he stood near his vehicle, the spokesperson stated.

The unidentified driver of the Mercedes-Benz was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The two other drivers were restrained and were transported to a local hospital with minor and moderate injuries. Two passengers in the Jeep Liberty were also properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests results are pending. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Troop I has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel