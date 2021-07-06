Crews on scene of small fire at Super 1 Foods in Breaux Bridge

Officials are on the scene of a fire at the Super 1 Foods in Breaux Bridge.

Breaux Bridge Police say a small fire broke out Tuesday morning in the rear of the store.

Everyone in the building was evacuated. No injuries are being reported.

Police say they believe the fire started due to an electrical issue.

The store will reportedly close for a couple days for cleanup.

KATC has a crew headed to the scene.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel