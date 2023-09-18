Community continues search for missing Coteau Holmes man

COTEAU HOLMES, La. — Search parties continue to search St. Martin Parish for 53-year-old Willard "Bill" Daspit Jr.

Daspit has been missing since last Sunday, the same day deputies say his motorcycle and glasses were found in a wreck 100 yards from his home. There has been no other sign of him since.

Throughout the weekend, family, friends, neighbors, and volunteers mobilized their search, employing resources like canines, four-wheelers, and drones, focusing primarily on nearby forests and sugar cane fields.

Concerned loved ones believe that Daspit might be disoriented, and if you happen to encounter him wandering, they urge you to promptly contact local law enforcement.

Lara Vergenal, Daspit's wife, pleads, "Please continue looking for him. He needs our help. He's a good man, he's a very good man, and I just need my best friend back."

Daspit was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jean shorts, a baseball cap and tennis shoes. He is 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Missing Coteau Holmes man

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.