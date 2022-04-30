Coach accused of punching council member in the face

A St. Martinville Senior High School coach was arrested Saturday, accused of punching a parish council member in the race.

Lucinda Darby, who is the volleyball coach at the school, was booked with battery in connection with an incident that happened at Mayor Melinda Mitchell's political rally Friday night, a release from St. Martinville Police states.

She's accused of punching a St. Martin Parish Councilwoman in the face, the release states.

The rally was held at a bar on South Main Street. Darby allegedly walked up to the council member and started a verbal argument, the release states. The councilwoman said that the rally was not the place to discuss the issue, and that's when Darby allegedly punched the woman in the face, the release states.

St. Martinville Police obtained a warrant and booked Darby into the parish jail this morning, the release states.