Car show happening this weekend in St. Martinville

The holidays are all about showing love and giving back, and tomorrow the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club wants you to join them for just that.

The Hangin' on the Bayou Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Jeep Show is happening on Saturday, December 4, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE from Magnolia City Park with the details.

This year, the show is open to all cars, trucks, bikes and rat rods. A number of prizes and awards will be given out to those that participate.

The Kiwanis Club says that there will be plenty of craft vendors and food options for those who attend.

Hangin on the Bayou Car show happening Saturday

A Toys for Tots toy drive will also take place during the event. New, unwrapped toys donated will go towards the Marine Corps Reserve's mission to provide gifts for needy children in time for Christmas.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held during the car show. Funds raised during the raffle will be split between the Kiwanis Club and the winner of the raffle. Last year, organizers say that over $2,000 were collected during the raffle. The Kiwanis Club hopes to meet or exceed that dollar amount during this year's car show to help fund their yearly programs.

Those wishing to attend the show can do so for $1 or by bringing a canned food item.Canned items will be sent to the St. Theresa Center Food Pantry in St. Martinville

Entry into the car show is $30.

St. Martinville Kiwanis Club to host Hangin on the Bayou car show

For more information on the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club, their programs, and upcoming events, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel