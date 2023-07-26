Breaux Bridge's bridge will be closed on Monday

The bridge in downtown Breaux Bridge will be closed on Monday.

A social media post by the police department says that the bridge will be closed so that the lift motor can be upgraded.

"The City of Breaux Bridge wishes to provide an update on the lift span bridge project. As we wrap up our contract work, there’s one more task to address: upgrading the lift motor. This essential change ensures that our bridge operates optimally and safely," the post states. "The contractor has confirmed that the new, improved motor is set for installation on Monday, July 31st."

The post acknowledges the hassle - especially on top of the ongoing sewer project, but "we believe that completing this task now is the best course of action, leveraging the current school holiday period."

The post says the closure is expected to last only one day, and says detour routes will be released soon.

"We apologize for the short notice and appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance our city’s infrastructure. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the post states.