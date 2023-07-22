Sewer work in Breaux Bridge will be round-the-clock

A major repair to the sewer line in downtown Breaux Bridge will be causing some headaches in the coming weeks.

According to a post on the Breaux Bridge Police Department's Facebook page, the work will be done around-the-clock to minimize the disruption - but the project is necessary.

"We want to keep you informed about a crucial infrastructure project happening in our city. The City of Breaux Bridge is currently working on necessary repairs to the sewer line on Bridge Street, stretching from Main Street to Domengeaux Street. This significant work will require lane closures over the next 4 weeks," the post states. "We understand that this might cause inconvenience, but it is vital for ensuring the longevity and functionality of our city's infrastructure. Given the scope of the project, the City of Breaux Bridge will be working around the clock, 24 hours a day, to expedite the process and minimize disruption to your daily lives, weather permitting."

The post acknowledges that this is going to disrupt travel routes.

"Your cooperation is key to making this necessary process go as smoothly and quickly as possible. Breaux Bridge is not just a city, but a community, and together we will get through this. We are grateful for your patience and understanding," the post states. "Remember, these essential works are part of our continuous efforts to improve our city for all residents. Please stay safe and make alternative travel plans where necessary during this period."

