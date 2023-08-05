Breaux Bridge woman dies in crash; impairment suspected

A Breaux Bridge woman died in a Saturday crash.

Kerri Lynn Barras, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5 a.m. crash, which happened on La. 328 near Jervis Thibodeaux Road in St. Martin Parish.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation shows that Barras was driving a car east on the road, and in a curve she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The driver of the other car was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Barras was not wearing her seatbelt, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers say.

Troopers say that impairment on the part of Barras is suspected and blood samples from both drivers have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

"Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Both crashes had deadly similarities: no restraint use and impairment . These crashes were not accidents; these were preventable crashes. Taking simple precautions such as wearing a seat belt, not getting behind the wheel impaired, and not getting in the vehicle with an impaired driver can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

Troop I has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths since the beginning of 2023.