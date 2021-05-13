Breaux Bridge PD taking part in Click It or Ticket campaign

Breaux Bridge Police is reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket as they again take part in the national seat belt enforcement campaign.

BBPD and law enforcement agencies around the country will be stepping up enforcement from May 24-June 6, ahead and during one of the busiest travel weekens of the year.

"Every day, unbuckled motorists are losing their lives in motor vehicle crashes," said Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu. "As we approach Memorial Day weekend and the summer vacation season, we want to make sure people are doing the one thing that can save them in a crash, buckling up."

In 2017, 54% of drivers killed in Louisiana weren't wearing seat belts, and 63% of passengers killed weren't restrained. 50% of children below the age of 6 killed in crashes were not bucked properly in child seats.

"If you ask the family members of those unrestrained people who were killed in crashes, they'll tell you—they wish their loved ones had buckled up," added Chief Cantu. "The bottom line is that seat belts save lives. If these enforcement crackdowns get people's attention, and get them to buckle up, then we've done our job."

Learn more about Click It or Ticket here.

