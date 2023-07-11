Breaux Bridge PD apprehends two, seeks one in series of break-ins

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Eighteen warrants have been issued by the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD) as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of burglaries.

Six active felony warrants are linked to each of the three suspects, officials report.

Brandrelon Ross, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Lafayette, are currently in custody. Breaux Bridge Police say they face multiple charges, including Principal to Simple Burglary, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, and Principal to Theft of a Firearm.

Zacariah Morgan, 21, also of Lafayette, is still being sought by police. He faces similar charges, including simple burglary and criminal trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to call the BBPD at (337) 332-2186. All callers will remain anonymous.