Breaux Bridge man cited for illegal possession of snakes

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – A Breaux Bridge man was cited by agents for possessing venomous snakes, according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries press release.

Agents cited Caleb M. Hudson, 40, for illegal possession of two venomous and restricted snakes.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a tip that Hudson was in possession of the venomous snakes. Agents secured a search warrant for Hudson's home and found two copperhead snakes in plastic totes.

Agents seized the two copperheads and donated them to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos.

Possession of venomous and restricted snakes brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

