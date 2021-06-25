Breaux Bridge man arrested after shooting at apartment complex

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after a shooting Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers responded shortly before 4:45 p.m. to reports of a male subject shooting from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the suspect as Traylon Calais, 20, of Breaux Bridge. He was arrested and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Calais is facing charges of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

