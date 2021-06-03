Breaux Bridge Head Start Academy reopens Friday after bug infestation

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The Breaux Bridge Head Start Academy is reopening Friday after being closed Wednesday and Thursday due to an insect infestation that required treatment from an exterminator.

According to the St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Allen Blanchard, the school had been closed on Monday for Memorial Day, but opened on Tuesday.

When the school received reports from parents, the district then hired an exterminator the following morning who treated the infestation.

Blanchard said he was not sure exactly what kind of insect was found, but that it was not bed bugs or skin mites.

He said that the treatment process required a six-hour waiting period, but officials decided to close the school down for two days to be safe.

The school will reopen Friday and remain open until the end of the semester later this month.

