Breaux Bridge flooded by afternoon showers

Police in Breaux Bridge say that afternoon showers flooded several roads in the city.

Currently, Grand Point still has some water on it but police say the water level is going down fast. All other streets are clear.

As rains pushed through the area, drivers were asked to avoid some roads. The Breaux Bridge Police Department shared photos of flooded roadways on Monday afternoon.

Several roads were not passable at the time and officers were placed at multiple intersections to divert traffic.

A few stalled vehicles were reported, they say.

Breaux Bridge Police

Breaux Bridge Police

Breaux Bridge Police

