A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of St. Martinville effective immediately.

Crews are currently working on a water leak on Bridge Street. As a result, water will be temporarily shut off from Bridge Street by the City Barn to Freedom Lane on Terrace Highway.

Additionally, at 10:00pm water will be shut off for the entire city for further repairs needed throughout St. Martinville. A boil advisory will follow for the entire city following these repairs.