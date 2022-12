There has been a rupture in a water line which services the St. Martin Parish Government Industrial Water Plant, officials say.

The break in that line has caused a drop in the system’s water pressure. Therefore, as a precaution, the St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY, effective immediately.

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY includes St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No. 4 (Catahoula) and will remain in effect until further notice.