A boil order issued last week for residents of St. Martinville has been lifted.

On Friday, the City of St. Martinville announced that water will be shut off for some residents so crews can make emergency repairs.

Residents who lived on the corner of Washington and Port to Church St. and East to the Bayou Teche had their water turned off at 9 pm Friday, September 24, and were then under a boil order.

That order was lifted today, officials say.