Boil advisory lifted for some in St. Martinville

The boil advisory issued for residents of St. Martinville has been lifted for some.

Residents on Claiborne Street from St. Martin Street to Main Street will remain under the boil order.

All other residents are no longer under the order.

The boil advisory was issued on Wednesday for the entire city after water line repairs were made.

