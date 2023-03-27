Boil advisory issued for Cecilia Water

Cecilia, LA - A boil advisory is in effect for some Cecilia Water customers.

A car crashed into a fire hydrant near the Cecilia Bridge Highway. Emergency repairs are underway according to officials.

As a precaution, Cecilia Water is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately until further notice.

The following customers are affected:

-1049 Cecilia Bridge Highway going west and ending at 2439 Main Highway

All affected customers are to disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by doing the following:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.