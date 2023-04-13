Body of escaped driver recovered

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, following an extensive four-day search, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on April 13; Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Darrel John Singleton, Jr, 47, of New Iberia, in the Port of Iberia, with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We reported on the traffic stop that took place on Monday April, 10, resulting in Singleton fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in the headline link below:

SMPSO in search of wanted driver, fled during pursuit

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search that was initiated immediately after following a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning, whereby the suspect, who today was identified as Darrel John Singleton, Jr.; exited his vehicle and jumped into the water.

Singleton, Jr. was subsequently recovered approximately one-half of a mile from where he was initially seen entering the water.

The investigation remains ongoing with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.