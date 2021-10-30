Arnaudville road-bridge closure

ARNAUDVILLE — The Arnaudville road-bridge that crosses Bayou Carencro at Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes will be closed for bridge pike repairs starting Monday, LCG announces.

Work is expected to begin November 1st and will take about three weeks, they say.

Drives will be directed to Meche Road over Bayou Carencro to cross into St. Martin Parish.

For more information, contact LCG at 337-291-8200.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel