Arnaudville road-bridge closure

Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 17:09:39-04

ARNAUDVILLE — The Arnaudville road-bridge that crosses Bayou Carencro at Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes will be closed for bridge pike repairs starting Monday, LCG announces.

Work is expected to begin November 1st and will take about three weeks, they say.

Drives will be directed to Meche Road over Bayou Carencro to cross into St. Martin Parish.

For more information, contact LCG at 337-291-8200.

