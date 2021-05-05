Accused St. Martinville employee will keep his job for now

A St. Martinville city employee facing criminal sex charges will keep his job, for now.

The St. Martinville City Council did not take any action against Cassius Bourda, who was arrested in 2019 and booked with sexual battery and child endangerment.

Bourda is a lineman for the city's electrical department.

At a special meeting today, council members said they will wait to see how Bourda's trial on the charges go. It is set for May 24.

Back in 2019, police said Bourda went in for questioning after a complaint was made, and following an investigation he was arrested.