A 16-year-old has been accused of murder in the slaying of a Breaux Bridge man

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the slaying of a man found dead by deputies Wednesday aftenroon.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said his deputies were called to a report of a dead man outside a home in the 1100 block of the I-10 Frontage Road near Breaux Bridge.

They found the man, identified as Lochlan Harman, 18, of Breaux Bridge, dead of what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

After an investigation, the sheriff's detectives arrested a 16-year-old teen boy on one count second-degree murder and one count obstruction of justice.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.