9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen firefighters

BROUSSARD, La. — The terrorist attacks on September 11th are still being felt today. Over at Hub City Fitness, Broussard firefighters are climbing over 2,200 steps to honor those who sacrificed their lives to save others on that dark day 22 years ago.

On that day, 343 New York Fire Department members gave the ultimate sacrifice by risking their lives to save others, and eventually succumbing to being lost in the rubble or smoke inhalation.

In honor of their fallen comrades, firefighters participate in the Memorial Stair Climb.

"Just to remember all those guys, I mean all of us came together as a team and dedicated an hour of our time out of our day. I mean that's the least we can do for those guys and their families to kind of honor all them," Guillory tells KATC.

Colin Guillory, a firefighter in both Broussard and Lafayette says it's about the meaning behind the climb, not who finishes first.

"It's not about us so try to suffer for that 30 minutes to an hour to make sure that you get it done for all your brothers and sisters," Gulliory expresses.

Each step taken symbolizes the buildings that once stood before the tragedies.

"The 110 stories is the equivalent to what the World Trade Center was so the stair climb is as tall as the towers were back when it happened," says Fire Chief Bryan Champagne.

Moments like these allow firefighters to reflect on the risk they take every time they get a call.

"It is reality, you know we just get right with God before you come to work everyday. You make sure to be good with your family and you do the best you can to protect yourself and your crew," Guillory says.