2022 Breaux Bridge Police Chief candidates

Three men are running to be Chief of Breaux Bridge Police. The current chief, Rollie Cantu, announced his retirement.

The three candidates are: Hubert Augustine, Rodney Chitwood and Albert “Buz” LeBlanc.

Here are the questions we asked them:

If elected, you will be taking over for Chief Cantu, who was in office for almost 10 years. Do you plan to make major changes in the department?

Earlier this year there was a move to make the Breaux Bridge Chief position an appointed one vs. an elected one. What did you think of that?

Please tell us one concrete change or program you would implement to improve crime rates/the quality of life for people living in Breaux Bridge.

Hubert Augustine has no party. He has been an officer with the Breaux Bridge Police Department for 27 years, with experience in patrol, narcotics and investigations divisions. If you’d like to visit his campaign page, click here.

KATC reached out to Augustine, no response was given on his behalf.

Rodney Chitwood is a Republican. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the USAF police academy. He also is pastor of a local church and a business owner. If you’d like to visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Candidate 2022: Rodney Chitwood

Albert "Buz" LeBlanc is a Republican. He retired after serving in the U.S. Navy and worked with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and now manages a business. If you’d like to visit his campaign page, click here.

KATC reached out to LeBlanc, no response was given on his behalf.