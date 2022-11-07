12-year-old accused of terrorizing following multiple threats

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – A junior high school student is accused of terrorizing charges for allegedly making multiple threats.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, on October 3, 2022, threats were made on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Jr. High School. On October 4, 2022, subsequent threats of harm were made on Instagram against an employee with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and a local TV station.

KATC reported on the threats in the article headline below:

St. Martin Parish School Board investigating social media threats

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the suspect wanted in connection with these threats as a 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Jr. High School. He was arrested Monday afternoon and booked on four counts of terrorizing. He was released to the custody of his parents, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Social media threats, or threats of any nature, will not be tolerated and have far reaching consequences, the spokesperson stated.

