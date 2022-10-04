St. Martin Parish School Board investigating social media threats

(Breaux Bridge, LA) - The St. Martin Parish School Board is investigating social media threats towards Cecilia Jr. High and Cecilia High School. The threats were made Monday evening and immediately reported to law enforcement.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this threat to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office or St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Additional staff members will be on site at both schools today along with deputies from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office.