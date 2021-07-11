Zydeco Capital Jam was held today with awarding-winning accordion player

Award-winning accordion player and teacher Kaleb LeDay was leading the show at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center this afternoon.

The 21-year-old was the first place grand prize winner at a state wide accordion contested called The Big Squeeze, they say.

Leday is an accounting major at McNeese State University where he is also a member of the school's student band, Zyde-Pokes.

The jam was a free event, open to all musicians and fans of zydeco music.

After a 14-month absence due to the corona-virus pandemic, the jam returned in June featuring Jeffery Broussard.

