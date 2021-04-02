Woman whose home was damaged during March tornado still seeking help from community

A gofundme is still accepting money to help out a Washington, LA woman whose house was severely damaged by a March tornado.

The EF-1 tornado touched down on March 23, 2021, causing damage to several buildings and homes, snapping power poles and downing power lines. According to a report from the NWS, the tornado had estimated peak winds of 100 mph. EF1 tornadoes range from 86-110 mph. It traveled for 0.9 miles and its path was a maximum 50 yards in length.

One home that received major damage belongs to Rose Johnson.

KATC's Jim Hummel spoke with Johnson after the tornado touched down not far from her home.

Johnson says she’s lived in her home just outside of Washington all her life. She had to replace her roof after damage in the 2020 hurricane season and says she’ll be doing so once again. She’s staying with her granddaughter until she can get the necessary repairs.

See that story here.

After several weeks, Rose and her Sister Shirley Johnson are continuing to ask for help. So far, the gofundme has made $910 of their $5,000 goal.

Shirley Johnson says that her sister had no insurance and because she is not connected to the city, her pump house which stored pump equipment was twisted and there is no water on the property.

To help out Rose Johnson and give to their fund, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel