Woman wanted in mother's shooting arrested

Ashley Sims, the Opelousas woman wanted in connection with the shooting of her own mother, has been arrested.

Police have been looking for Sims, 38, since Friday night, when her mother was shot in the 100 block of Loften Street in Opelousas.

According to detectives, Ashley Sims and her mother, Vera Sims, began to argue when Ashley Sims allegedly armed herself and shot her mother multiple times.

The victim, Vera Sims was transported to a Lafayette hospital where she remains due to her gun shot wounds.